Nancy Sue (Henze) Olsen, 77

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central, northeast and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. North winds gusting up to 35 MPH will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially in open and rural areas. These hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&