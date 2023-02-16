Nancy Sue (Henze) Olsen, 77, of Bellevue, formerly of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Nancy was born July 12, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Audrey (Fordyce) Henze. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1963 and then earned an Associate's Degree from Gates College. Nancy married James K. Olsen on July 30, 1966 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She worked for Control-O-Fax in Waterloo for 30 years, then Office Concepts for 10 years before retiring and moving to Bellevue, Iowa to be closer to family. Nancy cherished her time with family and friends, reading, watching movies and spending winters in Florida with Jim.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; a daughter, Kristie Olsen Jacobsen; a son in-law, Troy Jacobsen; grandchildren, Taylor (fiancé Leah Douglas) Jacobsen of Brodhead, WI, Luke (fiancé Ashley Meyers) Jacobsen of Dubuque, and Jillian (fiancé Cohl Kueter) Jacobsen of Bellevue; great-grandchildren, Cora, Theo and Huck; siblings, Shirley McDowell of Mountain Home, AK and Carol (Bruce) Walters of Waterloo; a brother in-law Bill Pecenka.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Henry Henze; a sister, Cindy Pecenka; a brother in-law, Kenneth McDowell, and a nephew Todd Walters.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Hospice of Jackson County especially Erin, Angela, Kim & Diane. Thank you Dr.’s Chris Stille and Mark Janes.
Memorial’s and Condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Nancy Olsen Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
