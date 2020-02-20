Nancy M. (Ferguson) Roe, 79, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Unity Point-Health Finley Hospital. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Nancy was born February 16, 1941 in Dubuque, the daughter of Dick and Margaret (Strong) Ferguson. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Nancy married Joseph G. Roe on May 6, 1961 at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, he passed on March 7, 2003. She worked at the Pony Club before her marriage and then helped her husband with their Porta-Potty Business and raised their family. Nancy was diagnosed at a very young age with Multiple Sclerosis with 4 young daughters. She faced every day with strength and determination. Life was never easy, but she never complained. Nancy was independent, strong willed, and dedicated to her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Kim (Rick) Galloway of Bellevue, Kay (Joe) Simon of Epworth, Kathy (Gary) Clemen of Dubuque, and Tami (Dave) Michel of Bellevue; 8 grandchildren, Kurtis, Chris, Jennifer, Michael, Kyle, Heather, Justin, and Austin; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Sharon) Ferguson of Dubuque, Robert (Iyla) Ferguson of Long Grove, and James (Bonnie) Ferguson of Dubuque; a brother in-law, Richard Kemp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Kemp, and Mary Ellen (Richard) Fondell; and a sister in-law, Bonita Roe.
A memorial fund has been established in Nancy’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
