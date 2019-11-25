Nancy L. (Daniels) Medinger, 75, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at U of I Hospital & Clinics. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will begin at 9:30 am until service time Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bellevue.
Nancy was born December 31, 1943 in Bellevue, the daughter of Alva and Marie (Mohlenhoff) Daniels. She graduated from Bellevue High School in. Nancy married Lorin “Snooks” Medinger on July 11, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was an admitting clerk at the Bellevue Hospital when she met her husband and then stayed at home for many years to raise her children. Nancy then worked for Theisen’s Variety and then at the Bellevue Pharmacy until retiring in 2007. She enjoyed flowers, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, sewing and crafts, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Lorin “Snooks”; children, Karla (Don) Schmit of Dubuque and Gary (Tracey) Medinger of Bellevue; grandchildren, Erika (Cody Klein) Schmit, Bryce Medinger, and Jared Schmit; a great-grandchild, Zoey Klein; siblings, Joann Ernst, Norma (Willard) Meyer, and Janice (Delbert) Jackson; in-laws, Karen (Don) Goepfert, Shirley (Leonard) Schmidt, and Gloria Medinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Glen Daniels and Delbert (Judy) Daniels; and brothers in-law, George Ernst and Bob Medinger.
