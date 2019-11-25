Nancy L. (Daniels) Medinger, 75

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. OUTDOOR DECORATIONS MAY GET DAMAGED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HIGH WINDS WILL BEGIN AFFECTING AREAS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN 3 AND 7 AM. AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80 WILL SEE THE HIGH WINDS DEVELOPING AFTER 7 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&