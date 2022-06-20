Myrna L. Miller, age 87

Myrna L. Miller, age 87, of Clinton, previously of Miles and Preston, Iowa passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Westwing Place Nursing Center in Dewitt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the Church from 9 – 11 am.  Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston.  Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com