Murilla A. Gehl, 82, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Murilla called from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service was held at 3 p.m. Friends also called after 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the funeral home in Cascade.
Services for Murilla were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Eucharistic Ministers were Carol Gehl and Mike Redmond. Lectors were Madeline Gehl and Carsyn Gehl. Placing of the Pall was done by Margie Frank, Kevin Gehl, Colleen McMahon, Craig Gehl, Renee Lyons and Brad Gehl. Giftbearers were Megan Gehl, Keeley Clark and Nicole Wagner. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Casketbearers were Mitchell Frank, Chad Frank, Cody Gehl, Michael Gehl, Tyler Lyons, Trent Lyons, Mikaela Gehl and Ashley McMahon.
Murilla was born July 25, 1937 in Cascade, Iowa, son of Dan and Mary (Stanton) Martin. She graduated from the former St. Martin’s High School in Cascade, Iowa. On June 22, 1959 she was united in marriage to Richard F. Gehl at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in South Garryowen, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1995.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
Murilla was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother; who truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by six children, Margie (Jeff) Frank of Bellevue, IA, Kevin (Vicki) Gehl of Cascade, IA, Colleen (Larry) McMahon of Cedar Rapids, IA, Craig (Kathy) Gehl of Cascade, IA, Renee Lyons of Dubuque, IA, Brad (Abby) Gehl of Maquoketa, IA; twelve grandchildren, Megan, Cody, Ashley, Nicole, Mitchell, Chad, Mikaela, Michael, Madeline, Carsyn, Tyler and Trent; one great grandchildren, Keeley; one sister, Marie Kivlahan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Martin Gehl; two brothers, John W. “Billy” (Rita) Martin and Joe (Katie) Martin; one sister, Madonna (Gene) Redmond; a brother-in-law Bill Kivlahan.
The family of Murilla would like to thank the staff at Shady Rest Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, River Bend Retirement Community and Rev. Douglas Loecke for all the care and support they gave to Murilla.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
