Muriel L. Reuss, 79, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A celebration of her life was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation has taken place and burial was at the First Presbyterian Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa.
It was required to utilize face masks and observe social distancing guidelines during the visitation and services.
Muriel Lois Nelson was born on April 11, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Rev. Laurence and Pearl (Schmidt) Nelson. She grew up in Bellevue and was a 1960 graduate of Bellevue High School. She attended Dubuque Beauty School and then Area Vocational Technical School in Peosta where she received her Clerical degree with honors. She had worked as a secretary for social services for four years and then as an employee and manager at Casey’s in Maquoketa and Monticello.
She was a member of the Eagles Club in Maquoketa where she had worked as a bartender, volunteered and served as the former vice present of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles, and watching golf, especially Tiger Woods.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Rebecca “Becky” Hoffman of Maquoketa, IA, and Paul (Mary) Reuss of Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Nelson of Richfield, MN; son-in-law, Keith Hoffman of Maquoketa, IA; and a sister-in-law, Jean Nelson of Greenville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David Nelson, sister-in-law, Lynn Nelson, and a daughter, Rachel Hoffman on March 7, 2019.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Muriel L. Reuss memorial fund has been established.
