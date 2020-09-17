Mrs. Rosemary Zeimet, 72, of Lakeview, Arkansas, died on Sept. 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held in St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa, on Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.
She was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Nov. 18, 1947, to parents, Joe and Marcella Lynch.
On April 15, 1967, Rosemary married Dale Zeimet, who she would enjoy 53 years with. Rosemary worked at Ensign Coil and later became a homemaker.
Mrs. Zeimet is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Mark Zeimet of Maquoketa, Katherine (Terry) Decker of Clinton, Wisconsin, Kevin (Sherry) Zeimet of Bellevue, and Steve Zeimet of Potosi, Wisconsin; siblings, Bob (Charlene) Lynch, Barb (Dwain) Kilburg, Janaan (Don) Junk, and Arlene (Clete) Engelkin, Lois Lynch
Mrs. Zeimet was proceeded in death by her parents, Joe and Marcella; siblings, Raymond, Richard, and Diane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.