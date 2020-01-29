Mrs. Ella Gonnsen, 94, of Delmar, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center, Bellevue under the care of Hospice of Jackson County.
Ella Wanda Frenz was born November 4, 1925, in Soldemin, Germany, to the late Paul and Minna (Berger) Frenz. She married Christian E. "Chris" Gonnsen January 30, 1948, in Ockholm, Germany. He preceded her in death in May of 2006. Ella and Chris along with their two young daughters immigrated to the United States in 1954. They were lifelong farmers, starting in Teeds Grove and as better opportunities presented themselves, moved to Grand Mound and Elvira and in 1966 purchased land to begin their own farming operation in the Petersville area. Ella continued to live on the farm until this past November.
She was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charlotte. Ella enjoyed gardening, tending her flower beds, sewing and cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was an avid card player and belonged to a 500 club for over 50 years.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Anke and Sheldon Olesen of Webster, Wisconsin, Margaret and Dave Seng of Sarasota, Florida, Norbert and Kathy Gonnsen of Maquoketa and Chris and Brenda Gonnsen of Grand Blanc, Michigan; grandchildren, Jen (Charlie) Blackburn, Phil (Sara) Seng, Tyler (Fiancée, Laura Adkins) Gonnsen and Paul (Kelsey) Olesen; great-grandchildren, Bella, Gillian and Lucas Seng and Ava and Lily Blackburn; a brother, Helmut Frenz of Germany.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Dodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Center Grove Cemetery, rural Bryant. Memorials may be designated to Hospice of Jackson County or the Delmar Fire Department.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Jen Blackburn, Phil Seng, Tyler Gonnsen and Paul Olesen. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Blackburn, Sara Seng, Laura Adkins and Kelsey Olesen.
Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Ella's family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff at Mill Valley Care Center. Every single person we encountered gave us care, comfort and support during Ella's stay. We are truly grateful. We also appreciate the kindness and compassion given to Ella by all of the nurses from Hospice of Jackson County. Thank you all.
