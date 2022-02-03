At her home, surrounded by her loved ones, Mrs. Elaine P. Funk, 87, of Sabula, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The family will receive family and friends at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be held following the service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula. The family invites you to a luncheon at the Sabula VFW following burial to celebrate Pat’s life. Donations in memory of Pat’s life are suggested to the family for a memorial bench in Sabula or the Sabula-Miles VFW Post 5234. Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute can be viewed at https://www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: -1°
- Heat Index: 12°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: -1°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:55 AM
- Sunset: 05:18:58 PM
- Dew Point: -1°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -4°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: -6°
Heat Index: 4°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -7°
Heat Index: 3°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: 0°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -11°
Heat Index: -1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: -1°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bellevue vs. Marquette
- Hinson makes stop in Bellevue
- Bellevue chef wows judges with pork dish in ‘Taste; competition
- Corrections officers to get big raise
- New bill would allow parents to watch kids’ classrooms
- Ted Nugent praises 'dirtbag' Bruce Springsteen for having 'the best musicians' in the E Street Band
- Years Ago
- NBA star delivers positive message
- Channing Tatum took road trip with dying dog
- Years Ago
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.