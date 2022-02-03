Mrs. Elaine P. Funk, 87

Mrs. Elaine P. Funk, 87

At her home, surrounded by her loved ones, Mrs. Elaine P. Funk, 87, of Sabula, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.  The family will receive family and friends at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be held following the service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula. The family invites you to a luncheon at the Sabula VFW following burial to celebrate Pat’s life.  Donations in memory of Pat’s life are suggested to the family for a memorial bench in Sabula or the Sabula-Miles VFW Post 5234.  Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute can be viewed at https://www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.