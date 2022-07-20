Mrs. Bonnie Elizabeth Howell Douglas, 93, of Grant, Florida, passed away, Friday, July 15, 2022.
Born February 15, 1929, in Canton, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Howell and Mildred Bearinger Howell.
Bonnie alongside her husband, Bud, owned & operated Douglas Farms, a dairy farm in Wisconsin before relocating to Florida in 1979; where their entrepreneurship attitudes and abilities found them owning, operating & greatly expanding the River Grove Mobile Home Community in Micco. While officially retiring at age 80, she oversaw activities in the community until her passing.
She loved life and loved to entertain, she and her sister who performed Country Western music were known to carry quite a tune.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles “Bud” Douglas; a son, Mike Douglas; a granddaughter, Mandy Douglas, two sisters & one brother.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Steve Douglas and wife Debbie; daughters, Kathy Clasen and husband Bob; and Connie Douglas-Linnell and husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Sandra Douglas; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family & friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23rd, 2:00 p.m. at Strunk Funeral Home’s Sebastian Chapel with Reverend Tim Woodard, officiating, followed by committal services in Sebastian Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to services starting at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Halo Animal Shelter 710 Jackson St, Sebastian, FL 32958 in loving memory of Bonnie Elizabeth Douglas.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida 32958. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
