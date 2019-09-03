Mr. LeRoy Wagener, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Sunday evening, September 1, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.
LeRoy Victor Wagener was born December 30, 1936, at home in rural Andrew to Roy and Olga (Kurt) Wagener. He was a 1955 graduate of Andrew High School. LeRoy had an interest in cars from an early age. He spent close to 50 years in the car business. LeRoy worked for Wagener Ford Sales in DeWitt, John Wagener Ford in Maquoketa and then Lee Dahl Motors and Kreiger Motors in DeWitt until retirement. On April 15, 1961, he married Pauline Clasen at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue. The couple lived in DeWitt all of their married life where they raised their family of four children.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. In addition to his love of automobiles, LeRoy enjoyed time spent with his family, playing cards and traveling especially to Leesburg, Florida, where he and Pauline wintered for many years.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Pauline; children, Joel (Debonie) Wagener of Rock Island, Illinois, Ellen Wagener of Scottsdale, Arizona, Dan (Dede) Wagener of DeWitt and Sara (Jason) Broyles of Davenport; 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virtus (Marilyn) Clasen, Pete (Marilyn) Clasen and Mary Ann Clasen all of Bellevue, Bernardine Nefzger of Earlville, Mary Ellen Kirk of Maquoketa and Lela Roiger of Randolph, Minnesota; nieces and nephews.
Preceding LeRoy in death were his parents; a brother, John (Ann) Wagener and brothers-in-law, Arthur Goldsmith, Ed Nefzger, James Kirk, Alvin Clasen, Dennis Hines and Cliff Roiger; nephews, Jeff Hines and Kurt Clasen.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the church. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be designated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt or DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Tyler Wagener, Jordan Wagener, Devon Wagener, Levi Wagener, Hunter Wagener and Austin Broyles.
Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
