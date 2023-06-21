Molly Ann (Schroeder) Reifsteck, 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Freeport, Illinois.
Memorial Service will be 1:00 pm., Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa. Family will greet friend’s 12:00 pm (noon) until service time also on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Molly was born the daughter of Jim and Peggy Schroeder in Bellevue, Iowa, on October 10, 1957. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1975. Molly married Joel Reifsteck on November 27, 1976. From this union, came their children Robyn and Justyn. Joel was her partner and caregiver for many years towards the end of her life.
Molly dedicated much of her adult life to the care of others. She had many careers over the course of her life. She primarily worked as a certified nursing assistant, working most recently in the home health setting. Previously, she ran an in-home daycare and cared for adults with special needs. She also volunteered as an EMT for both Hanover and Warren EMS, at times with her husband Joel driving the ambulance.
Molly loved her family. She enjoyed learning the goings-on of her loved ones, and reminiscing about her own favorite stories. Molly was especially proud of her three granddaughters.
Molly is survived by her partner Joel Reifsteck; children, Robyn (Mike Easter) Reifsteck and Justyn (Desi) Reifsteck; grandchildren Hope (Dakota) Gutierrez, Ashlyn Enck, and Alyson Reifsteck; siblings Katy (Kurt) Timmerman, Tony (Jayne) Schroeder, and Dan (Julie) Schroeder; several nieces and nephews; and the rest of her extended family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brother Andy, her parents, and numerous other family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.