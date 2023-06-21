Molly Ann (Schroeder) Reifsteck, 65

Molly Ann (Schroeder) Reifsteck, 65

Molly Ann (Schroeder) Reifsteck, 65,  passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Freeport, Illinois.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 pm., Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, Iowa.  Family will greet friend’s 12:00 pm (noon) until service time also on Sunday at the funeral home.  Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.