Milton K. Obermann, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, March 08, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private Family Funeral Mass will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in Andrew Cemetery in Andrew.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37.
Milton Obermann was born February 7, 1934 in Andrew, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Hattie (Sisler) Obermann. He was an only child. Milton grew up in Andrew and graduated from Andrew High School in 1951. Although he grew up in Andrew, he spent much of his childhood on his grandparents’ farm five miles northeast of Andrew. After graduating from high school, Milton eventually made his way to Loras College where he majored in education. Milton taught science and math classes for a few years before moving his young family to the family farm, where he farmed for over 60 years.
Milton married Roberta Cain in 1958, and they raised seven children on their family farm. Roberta passed away on March 1, 2016. Milton mostly raised cattle and harvested hay on the farm. His fondest memories were spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren on the farm. Milton was also an avid coon hunter much of his life and had many coonhounds over the years. He especially loved trout fishing in Brush Creek, as well. Milton has 12 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter and another on the way.
Survivors include his children and families, Theresa (Tim) Hoffman and granddaughter Megan; Jim (Deb) and grandson Ben and granddaughter Lauren; Mary (Dan) Johnson and grandsons Nathaniel & Gabe and granddaughter Claire; Elmer Obermann; Joe (Rebecca) Obermann and granddaughter Kelsey and grandsons Tyler, Matthew, and Jack; Christina (Brian) Berthel and grandson Ryan and granddaughter Sarah; and Milton Obermann.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Roberta.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Condolences and memorials may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Milton Obermann Family.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
