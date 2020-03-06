Milton C. Cusick, 76, of North Fort Myers, FL, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2000 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Milton was born February 23, 1943, to Herbert Earl and Pauline Luella (Postel) Cusick in Independence, IA. He grew up in the Jesup, IA area where he attended school. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was a Freemason. On May 31, 1961 he and Diane Fern Beier were united in marriage. They raised a daughter, Diane Rae and a son, Russell Milton. She preceded him in death in 1997. On November 25, 2000 he married Catherine (Merritt) Handy. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Milton was a hard-working entrepreneur and could fix or build practically anything from engines to complete houses. In Independence he managed a full-service gas station, established and ran a painting business, managed a popular bar/restaurant, and upon moving to Bellevue, IA, owned and operated Doc’s Marina Supper Club located on the Mississippi river. In 1982 after raising their children he and Diane moved from Iowa to Florida where they settled in North Fort Myers. He worked several years as a homebuilder and trim carpenter and owned and remodeled rental properties in the Suncoast area. Milton enjoyed fishing, cooking, NASCAR, youth sports and the company of his friends.
He is survived by daughter Diane R. (Brett) Higgins of Van Meter, IA and son Russell M. (Sarah) Cusick of North Carolina, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and stepson George (Stacy) Handy of Brooklyn, MI, stepdaughter Leslie Stevens of Cape Coral, FL, 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, his sister Brenda Kay Torres, and brother Jim Dean Cusick, Winthrop, IA preceded him in death.
