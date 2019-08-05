Mildred “Milly” Ann Conzett, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista on Saturday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. Msgr. James Miller will officiate along with Milly’s Godson, Deacon Mike Conzett from Omaha, NE. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Milly, born October 29, 1927 in Dyersville, IA, was the daughter of Gerhard and Alma (Heming) Tegeler. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1945. She married Dale C. Conzett on November 26, 1949 in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on February 9, 1993. Milly attended Bayless Business College and was employed by Dr. Anthony Pfohl during her early career. She later worked as a teller and trained new tellers for American Trust & Savings Bank for twenty years before retiring in 1990. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Nativity. In addition to raising six children and caring for her mother in her later years, Milly enjoyed traveling, the arts, volunteering at church, singing in the church and bank choirs, involvement in Mothers’ Club, and volunteering at Four Mounds. Milly and Dale were recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1992 for their service with the Iowa Department of Human Services in Dubuque.
Milly is survived by her children Julie (Jerry Chase) Woodyard of Dubuque, Lynn (Jim) Wacker of Bellevue, Nancy (Ron) Muecke of Ankeny, Jonathan (Julie) Conzett of West Des Moines, and Amy (John) Carpenter of Cody, WY; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Mc Creedy of Cedar Rapids, two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Tegeler of Dubuque, and Bernadette Tegeler of Onalaska, WI; and her brother- and sister-in-law Harold and Darlene Conzett of Dubuque.
In addition to her husband, Milly was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Kathleen Ross; three sisters, Marie Tegeler, Clara Wall, and Catherine Tegeler; and three brothers, Joe, Ralph and Leo Tegeler. Her family will especially miss Milly’s quick wit and playful teasing, hospitality, generosity, deep abiding faith, and her great sense of style!
Milly’s family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the Mercy 3W staff, Grand Meadow’s Dubuque and Butler House staff, and Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional and compassionate care. Memorials can be directed to DuRide, Dubuque Hospice or the Dubuque Arts Council.
