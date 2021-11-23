Mildred “Millie” Mary Driscoll, age 97

Mildred “Millie” Mary Driscoll, age 97, of Preston, Iowa, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday November 21, 2021 at MercyOne in Clinton Iowa. A funeral mass will be held Monday November 29, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston with Father Austin Wilker as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday November 28, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and then one hour prior to the funeral. A Rosary Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation. Memorials may be given in Millie’s memory to the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church & Preston Legion & Auxiliary