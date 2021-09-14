Mildred L. Beck, 93, of rural Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa.
A funeral service celebrating Mildred’s life will be held at 1 P.M., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, Iowa. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Mildred Lucille Kemp was born on November 22, 1927 in Spragueville, Iowa, to John and Leona (Ohlmeyer) Kemp. She received her education in Fairfield No. 2 School in Jackson County. Mildred married Robert Beck on December 2, 1945, in Spragueville, Iowa. He preceded her in death June 8, 1985. Mildred worked beside her husband on the farm until his death. After his death, she continued living on the farm. She worked at the pillow factory in Bellevue, and as a part-time bookkeeper at United Livestock in Maquoketa. She also worked at Clinton Engines Credit Union, and downtown Maquoketa at Bernie’s Sew N’ Save. She was a professional seamstress and had her own sewing business for years.
Mildred was a member of the Andrew Petals Pals Club, and a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in both Andrew and Spragueville, where she held office in the WELCA. She also was chairman of the Farm Bureau Women when it was active. She took pride in her lawn and garden and flowers, enjoyed crocheting, and sewed many quilt tops for the homeless, family, veterans, and church. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Patricia (Melvin) Fuglsang of Delmar, IA, Cheryl (Randy) Schropp of Homestead, IA, Sandra Fults of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Roger Beck of Potosi, WI; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Marilyn Kemp and Vera Jenkins, and a daughter Janet Rekemeyer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, IA or the Mildred Lucille Beck memorial fund has been established.
