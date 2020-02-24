Michael “Dumps” Tebbe, age 62

Michael “Dumps” Tebbe, age 62, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Preston, IA, passed away at his home Sunday, February 16th, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21st, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20th, at the church, as well as one hour prior to the service.