Michael David Peters Sr., 60, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away on October 17, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m.
Mike was born on January 5, 1961, in Bellevue, Iowa the son of Joseph Peters Sr. and Janet (Knight) Sieverding. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1979. He married Cheryl Ties in 1978 in Springbrook.
He worked for ADM in Clinton and was a Sheriff Deputy for Jackson County retiring in 2015.
Mike enjoyed fishing, traveling, fixing things, going out to eat, hunting with his sons and grandsons; he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl; children Bryan Peters, Brandy (Jared) Feller, Corey (Brittini) Peters, and Michael (Lauren Leonard) Peters; his grandchildren, Connor, Carter, Carson, Ali Dierks; Parker Peters; Miley and Brinley Peters and a special friend Leon Torres. His stepfather Paul Sieverding Sr; his siblings Stacy Jaeger, Joe Peters, Tim Peters, Jenny (Chris) Whittington, Paul (Lenae) Sieverding Jr. and Chad Sieverding; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jan Sieverding and Joseph Peters Sr.; his sister Jill Peters; a niece Sara Jaeger; his grandparents and his in-laws Clarence and Alice Ties.
In lieu of flowers a Michael Peters Sr. memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their care, kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
