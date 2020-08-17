Merlin G. Gonner, 86, of East Dubuque, formerly of Springbrook, passed away, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:30 am – 10:30 am, also on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook.
