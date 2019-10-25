Melvin “Mel” Jargo, age 94, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Alverno Nursing Home in Clinton, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa. Burial will take place in Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Family and friends are invited to share in Melvin’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 50°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:47 AM
- Sunset: 06:04:59 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.