Melvin “Mel” Jargo

Melvin “Mel” Jargo

Melvin “Mel” Jargo, age 94, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Alverno Nursing Home in Clinton, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa. Burial will take place in Miles Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Family and friends are invited to share in Melvin’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.