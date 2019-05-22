Maynard H. Meier, 92, of Preston, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Maynard was born January 30, 1927 in rural Jackson County, the son of Edward and Frances (Fens) Meier. He attended a one room rural school in Washington Township, where he described himself as the fastest runner in the school. Maynard served his country in the US Army during the Korean War 1950-1952 in combat on the front line as a forward observer in a heavy mortar company of the 24th Infantry Division. Maynard felt considerable pride in his service, and in 2013 flew in an Honor Flight out of the Quad Cities. He married Yvonne Greve on November 26, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Maynard was a lifelong farmer on a Century Farm, member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. He found enjoyment attending his children and grandchildren’s events, woodworking, and spending time with his family. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing with Yvonne. Even after retirement from active farming, he continued to raise chickens and cared for the farm cats.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne; children, Randy (Chris) Meier, Ken (Sandy) Meier, Thomas (Kathy) Meier, Ann (Mark) Bormann, and Lisa (Paul) Hammond; grandchildren, Ellen (David Celichowski) Meier, Katherine (Johnny Dedrick)Meier, Emily Meier, Derek Meier, Elizabeth (Colin Larson) Meier, Lance Meier, Kelcie Bormann, Colton Bormann, Nicole (Dan Kuhl) Hammond, Erika Hammond, and Sean Hammond; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marilyn Meier, Jeanette Gruhn, Visetta Leonard, Les (Shirley) Greve, Donna (Don) Galusha, and Will (Glorianne) Greve.
Maynard was preceded death by his parents and siblings, Robert and Leo (Mavis) Meier.
A memorial fund has been established in Maynard’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
