Maxine Helen (Huebner) Marburger, 97

Maxine Helen (Huebner) Marburger, 97

Maxine Helen (Huebner) Marburger, 97, of Sabula, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Maxine was born April 5, 1922 in Welton, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Wilhelmine (Hoehne) Huebner. Maxine married Alvin Marburger, August 30, 1945 in Savanna, Illinois. Maxine grew up in rural Jackson County, Iowa. She worked at the Savanna Army Depot until she got married and then spent her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed farming, traveling, and watching the birds at her many bird feeders.She is survived by son: Ronald (Sally) Marburger of Bryant, daughter: Linda (Paul) Baker of Sabula, daughter-in-law: Lori Marburger of Fulton, three grandchildren: Joe Marburger of Rowley, Iowa, Josh Marburger of Chicago, Thomas (Sara) Leonard of Eldridge, 5 great grandchildren, two sister-in-laws: Bernice Marburger of Clinton and Elaine Huebner of Bettendorf, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Kenneth Marburger, two brothers: Ervin Huebner and Lester Huebner, and a brother-in-law: Lloyd Marburger.A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 1 from 1:00-4:00, at her home in Sabula. In lieu of flowers, the family requests cards be sent.