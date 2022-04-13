Maxine E. Spurgeon, 92, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Kingston Residence of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Born June 12, 1929, in Bellevue, she graduated, valedictorian, from St. Joseph’s High School in 1947. After a year of college and some work in Chicago, she headed back to Bellevue, where she lived until 1991. During most of that time, she worked as an administrative assistant at Savannah Army Depot across the Mississippi in Illinois.
She moved to Wausau, WI in 1991 to be closer to family, and eventually to Santa Fe, NM for the same reason. She did much volunteer work after retirement, at the Wausau Hospital and at the local library, in particular. Mostly, she enjoyed traveling the world over with family. In her later years, she especially enjoyed helping to raise her grandchild, Emily.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna(Huilman) and Frank Eganhouse of Bellevue, as well as her sisters, Marcella Isbell and Adelaide Flenniken, and one brother, John Eganhouse. Surviving are one daughter, Gizelle(Gigi) Spurgeon, her partner, Allison Buxengaard and granddaughter, Emily Buxengaard, all of Santa Fe. Also, she is survived by her favorite nephews, Charles(Darla) Isbell, and Harold(Lyn) Isbell.
A memorial event and burial will occur in Bellevue, August of this year. In memory, contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association are suggested.
