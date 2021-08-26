Maurice Henry “Maury” Sturm, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home.
A public funeral mass will be held at 10:30, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. No visitation time will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Maurice was born on June 25, 1936, in Springbrook, Iowa, the son of Julian and Bernadette (Herrig) Strum.
Maurice served in the United States Army from 1956-1957, where he was stationed in Germany.
He later married Donna Dunne on August 18,1962, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Andrew, Iowa.
Maurice farmed his entire life with his dad, and was also employed at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 1989 after 30 years.
Maury truly loved raising “his girls”. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and later his great-grandchildren. He looked forward to all family gatherings. He loved music, especially the Big Band Era. Maury and Donna enjoyed the theatre and attending dances. They never missed a Tuesday or Thursday night “Slow and Easy” at the former 3100 Club. They also enjoyed camping and boating with family and friends. Maury and Donna also loved traveling and shared many special trips together.
Maury is survived by his wife, Donna, of 59 years; two daughters, Rhonda (Rusty) Roth of Bellevue, IA., and Robin Mossbarger of Cedar Rapids, IA., seven grandchildren, Katie (Tony) Koenig, Bob (Emily) Roth, Becca (Matt) McCullough, Alex Bennett, Jared Bennett (deceased), Matthew Mossbarger and Jack Mossbarger; six great-grandchildren, Sienna, Lincoln and Emery Koenig, Evelyn and Levi Roth and Charlie McCullough. Sisters, Marilee Nemmers, Margie (Loras) Small and Twila (Roger) Hingtgen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Jared Bennett; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra & Don Kloft, a brother-in-law, Stanley Nemmers; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellen & Neil Donovan, Bill & Jean Dunne and Joe & Jean Dunne.
The family request no flowers and plants. In lieu of flowers a Maurice Sturm memorial fund has been established.
A special thank you to Father Dave Schatz of St. Columbkille Catholic Parish, Hospice of Dubuque, No Place Like Home, Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and Kate from Grand River Medical.
