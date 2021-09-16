Mary Patricia (Streuser) Sheehan, 96, of rural Bellevue, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. Family will greet friends 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will 9:30 am until Mass time on Monday at the church. Burial will be St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery in Otter Creek.
Mary was born September 23. 1924 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Veronica (Farley) Streuser from Preston, Iowa. Mary’s father was a homesteader from South Dakota and a Pharmacist. She graduated from Preston High School and received her nurses training at Jane Lamb Hospital in New Jersey and Mercy Hospital in Davenport. Mary then earned her BSRN at the University of Dubuque. She worked at Clinton Hospital, Jackson County Public Hospital, Bellevue Hospital, Mill Valley Care Center, Crest Ridge in Maquoketa, and Andrew Jackson Care.
Mary married Francis E. Sheehan on March 28, 1951 in Preston, he passed on February 8, 1990. Mary was dedicated to her family, a very loving wife and fantastic mother. She was an organist for a short time at St. Johns Catholic Church in Andrew, and a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Lawrence, Michael, Mary (Lloyd) Koos, Jean, Tim (Sara), Roy (Jeannine), Nora, and Irene (Paul) Samples; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter Ann in 1973; siblings, Mary (Jim) McAndrews, and Jacqueline (Joe) Gerlach.
A memorial fund has been established in Mary’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
