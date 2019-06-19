Mary Lou (Haxmeier) Weis, 69, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Memorial Visitation will be 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Mary Lou was born May 23, 1950 the daughter of Donald J. and Marilyn C. (Heiar) Haxmeier. She married Donald N. Weis on April 12, 1975 in Bellevue. Mary Lou loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, crocheting, and watching hummingbirds. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors included her husband, Donald; children, Cindy (Scott) Kilburg, Tina Kilburg, Katie (Jason) Manning, Kevin (Nicole) Weis, and Kurtis (Jessie) Weis; 17 grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Carol (Don) Bradley, Rita (David) Collison, Lorin (Lisa) Haxmeier; sisters in-law, Susie Haxmeier and Lois (Wayne) Kilburg; and a brother in-law, Tom Weis.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; son in-law, Douglas Kilburg; a brother, John Haxmeier; a sister, Kathy Haxmeier; a sister and brother in-law, Janice and Wayne Ploeger; and her mother and father in-law, Nick and Marie Weis.
A memorial fund has been established in Mary Lou’s memory.
