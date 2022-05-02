After a long and joyful life, Mary Kathryn Beschen passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2022.
She entered this world August 17, 1932, in Bellevue, IA, joining the family of Wilfred and Hilda Till. She was the eldest of five siblings, Buddy Till, Marlene Hilgendorf, Darla Krause, Jerry Till, and Linda Bednarz. Although the family farmed until Mary was 18, they also started two businesses during her high school years. One was Till’s Cash and Carry in Bellevue and the other, Till’s Garage, which still exists today. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1950.
While she worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Bellevue Memorial Hospital, she met Raymond J. Beschen, who had just returned from his tour in the Korean Conflict with pneumonia. As she recalled, when she entered his room she told him he was “her first victim,” but he turned out to be the love of her life. They married April 10, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Mary and Ray were blessed with 5 children, Kathy (Jim) Bauerly, Joe (Deb) Beschen, Shirley (Stan) Hachmann, Jon (Jen Gallagher) Beschen, and Tom (Karin) Beschen. They also enjoyed 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, and especially loved attending as many of the grandchildren’s activities as possible, whenever and wherever they were performing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.