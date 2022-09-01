Mary Jane (Kilburg) Dunn died August 4, 2022 at Sunset Assisted Living in Sandpoint, Idaho. Mary Jane was born June 18, 1935-the daughter of Frank and Frances Medinger-Kilburg of Bellevue. Mary Jane graduated from St. Joe High School in 1953. She then attended airline school in Minneapolis and became a Sales Representative for Irish Airlines. She married Bob Dunn January 1, 1974 in Glenview, IL where they lived many years.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob and siblings-Edward and Marie Kilburg, Bernard and Marcelene Sullivan, Carol and Richard Roling, Marvin Kilburg, Gerald and Dorothy Kilburg and in-laws, Mary and Diane Kilburg an LaVern Cassaday and Richard Davis.
