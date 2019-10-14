Mary Jane F. Boleyn, 92, of Oak Park Place, and formerly of 1000 Kane St., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Ave., where friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Re. Mark Kwenin will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mary Jane was the 2nd oldest of 9 children born to Ben and Clara Markus. She grew up at Massey Station, IA on a farm. She came to Dubuque and met the love of her life, Allen “Bud”, and they were wed in 1946. Together they had 4 children. After losing Bud in 1992 she remained independent.
As a young lady Mary Jane worked at The Pack to earn money to be able to go to the Dubuque Beauty Academy, where she proudly obtained her cosmetology license. Later, she worked at The Battery Factory, Caradco, and waitressed at The Hop. Using her cooking skills, she was also employed by DCSD to work in the cafeteria at both Jones and Senior High schools.
MJ, as those close called her, was a talented and hard worker. She was instrumental in helping build the house her and Bud made home for many years at 1000 Kane St. in Dubuque, and was especially proud of her hardwood floors. Later she used her talents in helping build her and Bud’s cottage at Spruce Harbor near Bellevue.
She was a great cook and home maker. She gardened, canned, sewed, crocheted, and created many items in plastic canvas- which made for great gifts for those lucky enough. MJ claimed that keeping her hands busy helped her to quit smoking. She also liked to play cards, bowl, and bargain shop at the grocery store or discount store. Mary Jane also never missed a Thursday to get her hair done. She was a committed member of Holy Ghost and frequently helped with bingo.
She enjoyed having a beer with family and friends. MJ never met a stranger. She could easily pick up a conversation with anyone and found that she could always find a connection between them.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Terry (Beth Ames) Boleyn of Dubuque, Bob (Dana) Boleyn of East Dubuque, IL, Dan “Boone” (Carolyn) Boleyn of Dubuque, and Debbie (fiancé Alan Caldwell) of West Union, IA; 10 grandchildren, Doug (Brenda) Boleyn, Sara Boleyn, Kelly (Jason) Howard, Anne Robbins, Lee Boleyn, Scott Boleyn, Jenny (Mike) Vrabel, Brian (Heather) Boleyn, T.J. (Bri) Thies, and Stephanie (fiancé Drew Winegar) Thies; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dorrance “Buck” (Ida) Markus of the Quad Cities, and Ronnie (Gloria) Markus of Dubuque; one sister, Linda (friend Ron) Takes Davis of Cascade; and one sister-in-law, Marie Boleyn of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Lavern and Ben Markus; two sisters, Gerry Williams and JoAnn Hefel Kremer; and many in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mary Jane Boleyn Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
