Mary Ellen (Hoff) Miller, age 88, of Mankato MN, formerly of St. Clair, died Oct. 7, 2019 of heart complications at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Mankato. Celebration of life was held Oct. 11 in Mankato. Private interment will occur at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Mary was born Dec. 21, 1930 in rural Bellevue to Albert and Alvina (Keil) Hoff. She married Harry L. Miller (Maquoketa) in Bellevue. They had two children James E. and Janet L. (Rollings).
Mary is survived by her daughter Janet of Springfield OR, her daughter in law Brenda Miller of Buffalo, MN, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harry, son Jim, son in law Dave, and brother and sister in law Edward and Fern Hoff.
