Mary E. (Mueller) Weisnewski, age 102, of Bellevue Iowa died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Excellent Adult Family Home in Seattle, Washington. Mary was born to Alfred and Nettie (Heacock) Mueller in Bellevue on June 15, 1921. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and then worked as a teacher in the country schools in the Bellevue area, driving a Model A Ford over the country roads in all sorts of weather. Mary joined the Navy during World War II and was stationed in Seattle and worked as a radio person. She was responsible for coding and decoding messages sent and received to the American forces in the South Pacific. While stationed in Seattle, she met Joseph “Ski” Weisnewski, a sergeant in the Marine Corp. It was not love at first sight. Ski controlled the rations available for the night crew where Mary worked. Mary was tired of bologna sandwiches every night and wanted better food for the graveyard shift. She struck a deal where she agreed to teach Ski how to drive a jeep in exchange for better rations. As Ski would say many times over the years, she never stopped telling him how to drive. Eventually love bloomed and Mary and Ski were married in Seattle in November of 1944. After the war, Mary returned to teaching while Ski remained in the Marine Corp. This resulted in numerous moves across the country including Maine, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California and Iowa. Mary obtained teaching jobs at the various locations, including teaching kindergarten in Bellevue for a few years. Mary obtained a master’s degree in Education from San Diego State College and became a certified reading teacher for the San Diego School District. Mary retired from teaching in the 1990’s and she and Ski moved back to Bellevue. Mary was very involved in genealogy and frequently helped Anabelle Wacker researching family histories. Mary was a regular volunteer at the Bellevue Library and maintained notebooks containing local history and records of births and deaths. She enjoyed reading, gardening and community service. She was an avid traveler visiting China, Poland, England, Australia, Ireland, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South Africa and just about everywhere in the US.
Mary is survived by her two children, Joseph (Mary) Weisnewski in Seattle, Washington and Anya (Eamonn) Stanley in Pismo Beach, California; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Ripley; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Maria) Weisnewski, Catherine Weisnewski, Ailsa Weisnewski and Tara (Simon) Morgan; and four great-grandchildren.
