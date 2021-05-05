Mary Clark, age 88, passed away Mon., May 3, 2021 at Clover Ridge Place, Maquoketa, IA with family by her side. Visitation will be held Fri., May 7th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston, IA from 9 am until the funeral at 11 am. A graveside service will follow at the Miles Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Mary's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:51:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:05:58 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Juvenile dies in UTV accident
- Keeper of the Goal
- Bernice T. (Feugen) Kilburg,88
- Spring Cleaning
- Clinton PD seek man allegedly involved in ‘violent crime’
- Bellevue man gets probation
- Years Ago
- William M. “Bill” Vaughn, Sr., 83
- Council votes 3-2 to approve Off Shore Resort agreement
- Steel prices force bid change locally
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.