Mary Clark, age 88, passed away Mon., May 3, 2021 at Clover Ridge Place, Maquoketa, IA with family by her side.   Visitation will be held Fri., May 7th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston, IA from 9 am until the funeral at 11 am.  A graveside service will follow at the Miles Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited to share in Mary's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.