Mary Clare Wendel, age 98, of Clinton, IA, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Alverno Nursing Home in Clinton. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA at 11 a.m. A scripture wake service will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the church, leading into a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Friday’s Mass. Family and friends are invited to share in Mary’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
