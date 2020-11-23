Mary C. Sullivan age 88 of Preston passed away Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at The Alverno Health Care Facility, Clinton, IA. A private family funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM Saturday Nov. 28th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston. No public visitation will be held. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date for extended family and friends. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com
Mary was born on July 31, 1932 in Jackson County, IA, the daughter of Benjamin and Marcella (Sturm) Scheckel. She married Ferris Sullivan on April 14, 1953 in Springbrook, IA, he passed away in 2012. She was a bookkeeper for the family business and a loving homemaker for her husband and children. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Women’s Club, and the Red Hats Club of Preston. Mary enjoyed quilting, gardening, golfing, and playing cards.
Mary is survived by her six children, Victoria Marshall of Mt. Morris, IL, Allen (Belinda) Sullivan of Preston, IA, Gregory (Kathy) Sullivan of Maquoketa, IA, Waunita (Rox) Sullivan of Camanche, IA, Mark (Sandra) Sullivan of Manhattan Beach, CA, and Julie (Rob) Borelli of Carroll, IA; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Andy, Jordan, Ben, Brandy, Alexander, Jonathan, Corbin, and Vanessa; 8 great grandchildren, Emily, Cayden, Riggson, Hailey, Bailey, Wyatt, Caleb,and Qynne; five sisters, Naomi Till of Springbrook, IA, Carma Weis of Galena, IL, Doris (Stephen) Trenkamp of Preston, IA, Marci Hardin of Durant, OK, and Judy Scheckel of Burnsville, NC; her brother, Dennis (Sandra) Scheckel of DeWitt, IA; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son in law, Leo and two brothers, Adrian and Allan.
