Mary Ann (Ernst) Ties, 89 , of Bellevue, passed away on, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 8:00 am – 10:30 am, also on Thursday at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
It is recommended to utilize masks and respect social distancing during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral mass due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Mary Ann was born June 7, 1931 in Bellevue, the daughter of Alve and Anna (Roling) Ernst. She married Lyle Ties on October 21, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Mary Ann was a homemaker and helped her husband farm until moving into Bellevue in 1982.
Mary Ann’s passion was to work in her garden and raise her own vegetables, to cook and can. She took pride in everything she cooked or baked. She loved to cook big meals for holidays for her family. It meant a lot to her to have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered around the table. She also loved to plant flowers. Mary Ann was a very organized person; everything has its place and was always neat. She also liked listening to the Grand Ole Opera Music. Visiting with family and friends was always something she enjoyed. Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Lyle; three children, Larry (Susan) Ties of Bellevue, Carol (Clyde) Sprank of Bellevue, and Daryl (Julie) Ties of Maquoketa; a daughter in-law, Sandy Ties of Bellevue; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister in-law, Verna Mae Ernst.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger; and two brothers, Raymond and Benjamin Ernst.
A memorial fund has been established in Mary Ann’s memory, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Mary Ann Ties Family, if you are unable to attend services.
Mary Ann’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
