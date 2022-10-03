Marvin William Drury, age 79

Marvin William Drury, age 79, of Preston, IA passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City. A funeral service will be held Thursday October 6, 2022 at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, at 11am..  Visitation will take place from 10am to 11am, before the service.  Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.  Family and friends are invited to share in Marvin’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.