Marvin Kilburg, 92 of Cypress, CA died December 10, 2019 at home. He was the son of Frank and Frances Medinger-Kilburg of Bellevue.
Survivors include his wife Gloria, grandson John Robert, siblings; Allen Kilburg, David Kilburg, and Alice Cassaday-Davis, all of Bellevue, Mary Jane Dunn of California and sister-in-law Dorothy Kilburg of Miles and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Kathy, brothers Edward and Gerald, sisters Marcelene Sullivan and Carolyn Roling.
Arrangements are pending in California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.