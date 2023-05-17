Marvin H. Goetz, 94

Marvin H. Goetz, 94, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Hiawatha Care Center.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 9:30 am until services at the funeral home.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.