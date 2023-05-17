Marvin H. Goetz, 94, formerly of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Hiawatha Care Center.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Monday, May 22, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until services at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
Marvin was born, January 31, 1929, the son of Harold and Nellie (Patch) Goetz. He graduated from Bellevue Community High School in 1946 and then graduated from Wartburg College in 1950. Marvin served his county in the US Air Force and then married Marlene Joan Buchman on April 10, 1955, she passed on September 18, 2017. He owned and operated Goetz & Son Implement in Bellevue and Maquoketa until retiring in 1983. Marvin also had a car dealership and sold appliance in Bellevue for a short time. He retired and then sold real estate in Bellevue and then after moving to Tucson, Arizona he continued to sell real estate for many years. Marvin was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273, Lion Club, Maquoketa Hospital Board, St. Johns Lutheran Church and Wartburg Choirs. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include a son, Craig (Roxanne) Goetz; a daughter, Lori (Robert) Traeger; grandchildren, Brendan (Anna) Gorman, and Andrea (Marshall) Thorp; and great-grandchildren, Delvid, Darling, Jonas, and Liam.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Goetz and Nellie Goetz-Beeler; an infant sister, Adelheid; his wife, Marlene; a daughter, Ann Goetz; his step-father George Beeler; and step-sisters, Betty, Joyce, and Marilyn.
A memorial fund has been established in Marvin’s memory.
