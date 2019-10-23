Martha Bates, age 98, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, at 10:30 Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, Iowa. Burial will take place in Sterling Cemetery, Sabula. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home Preston, Iowa. Memorials may be given in Martha’s name for the Faith Lutheran Church in Andover. Family and friends are invited to share in Martha’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Martha was born February 14, 1921, in Hauntown, Iowa, the daughter of Ever and Elisa (Nielsen) Petersen. She attended Lyons High School, graduating with the Class of 1939. Martha married Alta Bates at St. John’s Danish Lutheran Church in Clinton. They celebrated 60 years of marriage until Alta’s passing in 2004.
Martha was a teacher for Almont Country School. After marriage, she devoted her time to caring for her family, raising the couple’s four children, and helping on the family farm. In addition, Martha also worked at Papke’s Drug Store for several years, sold Avon cosmetics and volunteered at the Sabula Welcome Center. She was a member of the Sabula Library Board, the Rebekah Lodge, the Order of the Eastern Star, and a 4H Club Leader for the Miles Meadowlarks. Martha enjoyed quilting, and was an avid reader. She loved baking—especially bread and wedding cakes—and playing cards with her local card club.
Martha will be dearly missed by her two sons, Stanley (Kay) Bates of DeWitt, Iowa and Kevin Bates of Sabula, Iowa; daughter Marie Smith of Sabula, Iowa; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Alta; a son, Robin; parents Ever and Elisa, and two brothers, Ervin and Glenn Petersen.
