Marlin Hoffmann, age 88, of Spragueville, Iowa passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the Wounded Warriors Project. Family and friends are invited to share in Marlin’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:07:54 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.