Marlene Joan (Henneberry) Cahill, 87, of Preston, Iowa passed away August 31, 2020 at the Alverno in Clinton, Iowa. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. James P. Cahill. She was born in Garryowen, Iowa on July 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine (Flanigan) Henneberry. She grew up in the home of her Aunt Clara (Henneberry) and Uncle Albert Stickley which was just down the road from her parents’ farmhouse. Her favorite memories of childhood were riding her horse and spending time with her eight siblings on the family farm.
