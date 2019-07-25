Celebration of Life services for Mark Lee Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, will be 12:00 noon, Saturday July 27, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 AM till service time, at the funeral home. Interment is private. Memorials may be made to the family. Mark died unexpectedly on Monday July 22nd in Davenport.
Mark Lee Anderson was born on September 13th, 1958 to Max and Vonda Anderson in Cedar Rapids, IAHe passed away unexpectedly on Monday July 22nd. Mark graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School and went on to attend University of Dubuque where he majored in Physical Education and Teaching with his minor in History and Biology. While at The University of Dubuque, he played football from1977-1981. He was a member of the 1979 team that was later inducted into the Hall of Fame. After college, he continued to pursue his love of sport, through coaching and teaching. Teaching is where he met his wife Kerry and they married in June 16, 1984. He taught/ coached at Lytton High School from 1981-1983. He then taught/ coached at Bellevue High School from 1983-2001. He ended his teaching/ coaching career at North Scott High School. Mark retired in 2014, but continued to substitute and help out coaching where he could. He also spent his retirement golfing, boating, fishing/hunting with friends, traveling with his wife, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Kerry of Eldridge; son Jason (Janine) Anderson of Garwin; daughter Allison (Courtney) Anderson of Altoona; son Travis (Natalie Shank) Anderson of Eldridge; three grandchildren Madisyn, Carter, and Bravin; brother Tim Anderson of Albia; sister Teri Tyler of Georgia; parents Max and Vonda Anderson of Delhi; and numerous cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Bill and Bernice Anderson and his maternal grandparents Ralph and Irma Cook.
