Marjorie R. “Midge” (DeCook) Hipschen, 95, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully at home with her family around her, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Private Family Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Midge’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. If you choose to give a memorial in Midge’s memory please send it to Hachmann Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, c/o Midge Hipschen Family.
Midge was born on June 8, 1924, in Moline, IL. Her parents were Dominick Thomas DeCook and Mary Ann (DeSchepper) DeCook. They moved to a dairy farm in Bellevue, where Midge grew up with her sisters, Gladys (Harry) Roeder and Marcella (Don) McConnell, and brother, Vincent (Thee) DeCook (all deceased). She graduated from St. Joe’s school in Bellevue.
Midge married Raymond “Hip” Edward Hipschen, Jr., on October 4, 1948 and together they raised 10 children. Neighbors and friends were always welcome in their home. When Midge rang the cowbell, she never knew how many would show up for lunch. She was happiest while holding a baby, watching children play, or best of all, listening to her grandchildren and great grandchildren sharing their worlds with her.
When her youngest child started school, she became a CNA at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) where she worked for over 30 years. She retired at age 83! There is a long list of friends that she met while working at MVCC. Even at age 95, Midge would still laugh and reminisce with her best friend and co-worker, Marge Gothard, about all the good times they shared over the years.
As well as mother and caregiver, Midge was an avid reader, gardener, and flower lover. She enjoyed tending flowers at the Bellevue butterfly garden well into her later years. She will long be remembered for her Christmas cookies and legendary black raspberry jelly. She was very active at St. Joe’s Church — always there to peel those potatoes in the early AM for the Pork Roast Festival. She loved traveling with her children and especially their many beach vacations.
Midge is survived by five sons and five daughters and their families: Mike (Nora) of New Bern, NC; Tom (Pattee) of Arlington, VA; Jim (Cindy) of Keokuk; Joe (Kay-deceased) of Bellevue; John of E. Dbq, IL; Anne (Garth) Docherty of Bellevue; Cath (Tom) Murray of Dubuque; Mim (Lee) Wheeler of Arlington, VA; Sue (Larry Doland) of Bellevue; and Amy (Brian) Bristow of Alexandria, VA.
Her grandchildren are: Chris (Liza) Hipschen, Christiana Hipschen, Eliza Hipschen, Jessalyn (Cody) Roberdeau, Rebecca (Joel) Richardson, Jamie (Hailey) Hipschen, Hunter Hipschen, Jennie (John) Hager, Josh (Trina) Miller, and Jiah (Todd) Sieverding.
Her great grandchildren include: Alex and Sofia Hinke; Henry and Jettie Hipschen; Sarah Hipschen; Lydia and Ruth Richardson; Winn Roberdeau; Aubrie, Austin and Aunika Hager; Kourtney Hoppenjan and Kailey Miller; and Brexley, Atlee and Brecken Sieverding.
The family extends special thanks to those at Mercy Hospital, MVCC, Jackson County Hospice and the private caregivers who helped care for Midge in her final years. We were especially blessed to have Kathy Ohlert caring for Midge in her last months. She provided vigilant and compassionate care, support and friendship.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
