Marjorie Mae (Sommers) Till, 95, of Andrew, most recently a resident of Clover Ridge in Maquoketa, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Jackson County Regional Health Center. Visitation will be 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm, also on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Marjorie was born June 15, 1924 in Jackson County, Iowa the daughter of Leo and Winnifred (Fuller) Sommers. She attended country school. Marjorie married Elmer J. Till on April 9, 1940, he passed on June 23, 1988. She was a devoted home maker, a great baker, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Marjorie worked at Crestridge Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed traveling and watching Iowa Hawkeye sports. At her 85th birthday party, she took her first motorcycle ride on a Harley Davidson. She will be remembered for her spunk, strength of character, sense of humor, and caring nature.
Survivors include her children, Janet (Paul Sieverding) Keil of Bellevue, Patricia Bousselot of Lincoln, NE, Dennis (Kathy) Till of Andrew, Gary Till of Andrew, Kristi (Dennis) Flenker of Maquoketa, Amy (Kevin) Daly of Pembroke, MA , and Marty Till of Bellevue; a son in-law, Ken Formanek of Altoona, IA; a sister, Ila Budde of Dubuque; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; a son, Richard “Dick” Till; a daughter, Brenda Formanek; two son in-laws, Lloyd Keil and Jack Bousselot; and two siblings, Oscar and Vera.
A memorial fund has been established in Marjorie’s memory to Hospice of Jackson County.
