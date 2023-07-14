Marjorie E. (Engelhardt) Granahan, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
A celebration of life in Eugene’s and Marjorie’s memory will follow the burial at Potter’s Mill in Bellevue.
Marjorie was born July 10, 1933 in Howard County, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur S. and Mary E. (Olson) Engelhardt. She married Eugene D. Granahan on October 5, 1957 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Chester, Iowa, he passed on April 24, 2020. The family lived in the country south of Bellevue from 1970 until moving into town in 1976. Marjorie and Gene did at home day care for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children; Gerry (Pam) Granahan of Loveland, CO, Barbara Schroeder of Bellevue, and Gayle (Kevin) Smith of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Timothy, Erin, Michael, Christopher (Ashlee Burger), Steven (Jessica), and Timothy (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Jakob, Eloise, Nora, Ethan, Bella, Levi, and Cameron; brothers and sisters in-law; Dorothy (Patrick) Hurley, Joe, Bill (Karen), Tom, and Don (Donna) Granahan.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Delmar, Abner, Myron, Leo, Howard, Harry, Carl, Arthur, Orville, and Ione.
A memorial fund has been established in Marjorie’s memory.
