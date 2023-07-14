Marjorie E. (Engelhardt) Granahan, 90

Marjorie E. (Engelhardt) Granahan, 90

Marjorie E. (Engelhardt) Granahan, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.  Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.  Family will greet friends 10:00 am until service time.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.  

A celebration of life in Eugene’s and Marjorie’s memory will follow the burial at Potter’s Mill in Bellevue.