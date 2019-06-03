Marjorie Ann (Bierman) Blitgen, 86, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was surrounded by family and held in love. A funeral Service for Marjorie will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00, also at the church, and burial of cremains will take place in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery following the service.
Marjorie was born September 6, 1932 in rural Cassville, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Cecilia (Bruer) Bierman. On April 30, 1955, she married her sweetheart, Richard Laverne Blitgen, at Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. Rich and Marge remained happily married for 63 years. Marge loved to show her affection through food, and many Bellevue residents will remember Marge fondly from her time serving children in the Public-School cafeteria. Marge worked for Bellevue Community Schools for nearly 40 years. Marge loved seeing the children every day, and even after immobility forced her to retire, she still enjoyed watching from her home as the children played on the playground.
Marjorie will be deeply missed by her children; two sons, Michael (Elaine), and Jim (Theresa) Blitgen; their daughter Kathy (Jace) Ohlert; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Alisha, Jacob, Melissa, David, Isaac, and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, Addyson, Aliyah, Thomas, and Mabel; siblings, Carol Michels, Pat Koppes, Clarence (Carolyn) Bierman, Sharon (Thomas) Richter, Karen Sommers, and Beverly (Thomas) Pitz. Marjorie is also survived by her father's sister, Agatha Breuer (107) of Prarie Du Chien. Marjorie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard and will be put to rest by his side.
