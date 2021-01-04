Marion F. Wiest, 88, of La Motte, Iowa passed away on December 30, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
A private family service will be Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and the Bellevue American Legion Post 273. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday on the funeral home Facebook page.
He was born on May 27, 1932 in Mt. Ida, Wisconsin the son of August and Lulu (Atkinson) Wiest. Marion married Geraldine “Dean” Roussel on February 15, 1958 at St. Mary’s in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2018.
Marion is a US Army veteran serving from 1949 to 1953 during the Korean War. He worked for the former Dubuque Packing Company for 40 years and then at FDL until his retirement. He was a member of the UFCW 150 A and the Bellevue American Legion.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packer fan; he enjoyed watching old westerns especially Gunsmoke; he also enjoyed his morning coffee and afternoon social gatherings at the Circle C in La Motte.
He is survived by five children, John (Tammy) Wiest, of Dubuque, Chris (Gene) Harris, of Jewett, Texas, Tina (David) Johnson, of Cleburne, Texas, Jeff Wiest, of Bellevue, and Jody (Scott) Portz, of Andrew, Iowa. Sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; his brother Robert “Bob” Wiest, of Brookland, AK; two brothers-in-law Ray Roussel, of Dubuque and Gerald Roussel, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Geraldine; a son Jim Wiest and a sister Marge Adams
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Jackson County and Mill Valley Care Center for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Marion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.