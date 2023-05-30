Marilyn Kay Giddings, age 75, of Sabula, Iowa passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, after an extended illness. She loved being a Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandma and Great-Grandma, spending time and precious moments with family and friends. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held 10:30am Friday, June 2, 2023 at Sabula United Methodist Church in Sabula, IA . A visitation will be held 5-7 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Illinois. Memorials may be given in Marilyn’s honor for the Sabula Methodist Church and the Sabula Ambulance Association.
