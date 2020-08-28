Marilyn Hamilton, 80, of Maquoketa, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Crestridge Nursing home in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. before the Mass. Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Maquoketa. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for her family.
Marilyn Theresa Holdgrafer was born on November 15, 1939 to Aloysis “Al” and Florance (Franzen) Holdgrafer in Clinton, Iowa.
She married the love of her life, Franklin Hamilton on October 27, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, Iowa. Marilyn cleaned area houses and businesses with one of her favorites being the Law Center.
She enjoyed watching cooking shows on the food network, baking chocolate chip cookies, reading magazines and feeding the squirrels.
Those left to cherish her memories is her sister Joyce (George) Stone of Maquoketa, brothers; Jerry Holdgrafer of Preston, Larry (Barb) Holdgrafer of Spragueville, Charles Holdgrafer of Spragueville, Tom (Karen) Holdgrafer of Spragueville, Donald (Tina) Holdgrafer of Maquoketa, Glenn (Pam) Holdgrafer of Spragueville and Bob Holdgrafer of Maquoketa, sister-in-law Verna Heuertz, brother-in-law Larry (Donna) Hamilton, three special nieces; Lisa Blount, Amy Sheredy, Tami Holdgrafer, many nieces and nephews and special friend, Deb Van Dorn.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Frank, sister Darlene, brother Michael in infancy, sister-in-law Beverly Holdgrafer, brother-in-law Gary Heuertz,
Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous,Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Hospice of Jackson County in Maquoketa
